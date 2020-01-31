REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $25.8M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Complex in North Carolina’s Triad Region

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Waterford Place include a fitness center, pool, playground, tennis court and maid service.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Berkadia has provided a $25.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Waterford Place, a 240-unit apartment complex in Greensboro. The property was built in 1997 at 101 Shore Lake Drive, a few blocks from Lake Jeanette and six miles north of downtown Greensboro. Waterford Place offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, playground, tennis court and maid service. Mitch Sinberg, Matthew Robbins and Abigail Beauchamp of Berkadia secured the loan on behalf of the buyers, a joint venture between New York City-based GMF Capital and Lakewood, N.J.-based Eminent Capital. The loan features a 10-year term with a fixed interest rate and five years of interest-only payments. The seller was McLean, Va.-based Kettler Management.

