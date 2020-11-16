REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $250M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex in D.C.

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Berkadia has provided a $250 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle, a 783-unit apartment complex in Washington, D.C. The loan features 10 years of interest-only payments. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, which feature full-size washers and dryers. Communal amenities include underground parking, a fitness center, rooftop pool with sundeck, outdoor lounge and a grilling area. The 14-story community is located at 425 L St. NW, one mile east of downtown D.C. J. Tyler Blue and Paul Wallace of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

