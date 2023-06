ALLENTOWN, PA. — Berkadia has provided a $26.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Terrain on the Parkway, a 160-unit multifamily property located north of Philadelphia in Allentown. The property was built in 2022 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Robert Falese of Berkadia originated the loan, which carried an 11-year term, on behalf of the borrower, Scully CO. & Serfass Construction.