Berkadia Provides $28.4M Agency Acquisition Loan for Irving Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Residences at Northgate in Irving totals 320 units. The property was built in 1983.

IRVING, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided a $28.4 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Residences at Northgate, a 320-unit apartment community in Irving. The property was built in 1983, and its units offer washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park and picnic areas. Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia originated the floating-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based Eagle Property Capital. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.

