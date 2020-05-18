Berkadia Provides $31.7M Freddie Mac Loan for Student Housing Property in College Station

The Junction at College Station is located about five miles from Texas A&M University's campus.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided $31.7 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for The Junction at College Station, a student housing community located about five miles from Texas A&M University. The property consists of three-, four- and five-bedroom cottages and townhomes. Amenities include a pool, volleyball court, clubhouse, fitness center, business center and shuttle service to campus. Thomas Genetti of Berkadia arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.