REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $31.7M Freddie Mac Loan for Student Housing Property in College Station

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

The-Junction-at-College-Station

The Junction at College Station is located about five miles from Texas A&M University's campus.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided $31.7 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for The Junction at College Station, a student housing community located about five miles from Texas A&M University. The property consists of three-, four- and five-bedroom cottages and townhomes. Amenities include a pool, volleyball court, clubhouse, fitness center, business center and shuttle service to campus. Thomas Genetti of Berkadia arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  