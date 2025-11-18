Berkadia Provides $31.8M Agency Refinancing for Mixed-Income Apartment Building in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Berkadia has provided a $31.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a 92-unit mixed-income apartment building located at 4180 Carpenter Ave. in The Bronx. The unit mix comprises nine market-rate studios and 55 market-rate one-bedroom apartments, along with one affordable studio, 23 affordable one-bedroom units and four affordable two-bedroom residences. The building, which was completed in 2024 and was 98 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing, also houses 8,000 square feet of commercial space that is occupied by Little Stars Daycare. Matt Nihan of Berkadia originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, New York-based owner-operator Stagg Group.