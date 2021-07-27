REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $33.3M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in College Station

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided a $33.3 million construction loan for Midtown Station Apartments, a 264-unit multifamily project in College Station. Midtown Station will feature 178 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 86 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool and deck, dog parks, dog wash station and a mail kiosk. The borrower was a partnership between Cross Development and StoneCreek Real Estate Partners. Construction is slated for a spring 2023 completion.

