Berkadia Provides $33.8M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Midland, Michigan

MIDLAND, MICH. — Berkadia has provided a $33.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of a three-property multifamily portfolio totaling 449 units in Midland, a city in central Michigan. The communities within the portfolio include Mulberry Apartments, Robin Oaks and Perrine Pointe. According to Apartments.com, Mulberry Apartments and Robin Oaks were built in the late 1960s, while Perrine Pointe was constructed in 1945. Aaron Moll of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the buyer, Michigan-based LG Capital. Income Property Organization was the seller. Loan terms were not provided.

