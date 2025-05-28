Wednesday, May 28, 2025
The apartment building at 829 Garfield Ave. in Jersey City houses 110 units, 10 percent of which are designated as affordable housing.
Berkadia Provides $35.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Berkadia has provided a $35.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of 829 Garfield, a 110-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Built in 2022, the property offers two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, as well as private patios in select units. The property also houses 10,100 square feet of retail space, 6,100 square feet of which is occupied by a daycare. Michael Basinski, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Brad Williamson and Matt Robbins of Berkadia originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Tay Investments.

