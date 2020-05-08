REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $37.3M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Orlando

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Advenir at Polos East Apartments in Orlando offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans averaging 877 square feet.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has provided a $37.3 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Advenir at Polos East Apartments, a 308-unit multifamily community in Orlando. The seven-year loan offers a fixed interest rate with interest-only payments for the full term at a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. The property offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans averaging 877 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool; 24-hour fitness center; sauna; basketball, volleyball, tennis and racquetball courts; internet café; and a game room. Advenir at Polos East is situated at 1700 Woodbury Road, 13 miles east of downtown Orlando. Charles Foschini and Christopher Apone of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Aventura, Fla.-based Advenir Real Estate.

