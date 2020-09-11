REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $37.7M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Community Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Reserve at Gwinnett was built in 1999 and comprises 14 residential buildings offering one- through three-bedroom floor plans.

NORCROSS, GA. — Berkadia has provided a $37.7 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for The Reserve at Gwinnett, a 370-unit apartment community in Norcross. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate. Corby Chaffin and Michael Weinberg of Berkadia originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Broadtree Residential Inc. The Reserve at Gwinnett was built in 1999 and comprises 14 residential buildings offering one- through three-bedroom floor plans. Units range in size from 959 to 1,555 square feet. Communal amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, business center, pool, grilling area, dog park and tennis courts. The asset is situated at 1780 Graves Road, 17 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

