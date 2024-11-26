Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Berkadia Provides $37M Agency Loan for Metro Richmond Apartment Community

by John Nelson

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Berkadia has provided a $37 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Commonwealth Apartments, a 234-unit multifamily community located at 5401 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian, a Richmond suburb in Chesterfield County. Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter, Hunter Wood, Patrick Cunningham and Natalie Hershey of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the buyer, Atlanta-based Mesa Capital Partners.

Additionally, the Berkadia team of Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns represented seller, CMB Development, in the sale. Built in 2022, Commonwealth Apartments features a gaming lounge and 24/7 fitness center, among other amenities.

