Berkadia Provides $42.9M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartments

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — Berkadia has provided a $42.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Hancock Estates, a garden-style apartment community located in the western Boston suburb of Chestnut Hill. The property totals 88 units, according to Apartments.com. Hancock Estates offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a community garden, resident lounge, fitness center and outdoor picnic areas. Robert Lipson of Berkadia originated the 15-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Massachusetts-based Chestnut Hill Realty.

