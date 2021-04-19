Berkadia Provides $42.9M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — Berkadia has provided a $42.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Hancock Estates, a garden-style apartment community located in the western Boston suburb of Chestnut Hill. The property totals 88 units, according to Apartments.com. Hancock Estates offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a community garden, resident lounge, fitness center and outdoor picnic areas. Robert Lipson of Berkadia originated the 15-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Massachusetts-based Chestnut Hill Realty.