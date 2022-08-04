Berkadia Provides $45M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Memphis

Residences at Lakeview is an 827-unit apartment community located at 2774 S. Mendenhall Road in Memphis. The owner, a joint venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, purchased the property in February 2021 and recently completed a value-add program.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Berkadia has arranged a $45 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community located at 2774 S. Mendenhall Road in Memphis. Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins, Scott Wadler and Mike Basinski of Berkadia originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between New York City-based Atlas Real Estate Partners and Washington, D.C.-based West End Capital Group. Atlas-West End purchased the property in February 2021 and recently completed a value-add program at the community. Built in 1969, Residences at Lakeview features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 400 to 1,628 square feet. Community amenities include a newly built clubhouse and pool, fitness center, four playgrounds, a dog park, onsite maintenance and management and package services.