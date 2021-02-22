Berkadia Provides $46.1M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property Near Tulsa

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. — Berkadia has provided a $46.1 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Creekside Apartments I and II, a 380-unit multifamily property located in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, childcare area, business center and a dog park. Jennifer Quigley of Berkadia originated the loan through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, Montana-based BlackRidge Cos. The program insures loans used to acquire or refinance existing multifamily properties that may have been originally financed with conventional or FHA-insured mortgages.