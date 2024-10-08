Berkadia Provides $54.7M Agency Refinancing for Advenir at the Oaks Apartments Near Orlando

OCOEE, FLA. — Berkadia has provided a $54.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Advenir at the Oaks, a multifamily community located in Ocoee, roughly 10 miles outside Orlando. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone, Lourdes Carranza-Alvarez and Shannon Wilson of Berkadia originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Advenir@The Oaks LLC.

Built in two phases between 1989 and 1991, Advenir at the Oaks offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the community include swimming pools, a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center and business center, a dog park, two laundry facilities, a playground and tennis/pickleball and basketball courts.