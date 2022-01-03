Berkadia Provides $64.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Boston-Area Multifamily Portfolio
BOSTON AND CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Berkadia has provided a $64.1 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of the Brookline Cambridge Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties in the Boston area. Two of the properties, Auburn Harris Courtyard and St. Paul Gardens, are located in the Brookline area. The other three — Wendell Terrace, Brattle Arms and John Harvard Apartments — are located across the Charles River in Cambridge. Robert Lipson of Berkadia originated the financing on behalf of the locally based borrower, Chestnut Hill Realty.
