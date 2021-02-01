Berkadia Provides $69.5M HUD Loan for North Austin Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

27 Eleven Apartments in Austin totals 320 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided $69.5 million in HUD construction and permanent financing for 27 Eleven Apartments, a 320-unit multifamily property located at 2711 W. Anderson Lane in North Austin. The community features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, courtyard and a fitness center. Chad Bedwell of Berkadia originated the 40-year loan through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program on behalf of the borrower, California-based Paydar Properties.