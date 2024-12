GREENSBORO, N.C. — Berkadia has provided a $71.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Abbotswood at Irving Park, a senior living community located in Greensboro. Austin Sacco, Steve Muth, Garrett Sacco and Alec Rosenfeld of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, KISCO Senior Living.

Located at 3504 Flint St., Abbotswood at Irving Park offers cottages and independent living and assisted living units, as well as memory care suites.