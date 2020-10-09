REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $74M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Northeast Orlando

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Linden Audubon Park include two pools, a poolside bar and TVs, outdoor kitchen, two-story clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has provided a $74 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Linden Audubon Park, a 449-unit multifamily community in Orlando. The 10-year loan features a floating interest rate with a partial interest-only payment period. The 19-acre property comprises 12 three- and four-story buildings offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include two pools, a poolside bar and TVs, outdoor kitchen, two-story clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park. The asset is situated at 990 Warehouse Road, four miles northeast of downtown Orlando. Charles Foschini and Chris Apone of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Norfolk, Va.-based Harbor Group International.

