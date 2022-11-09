REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $93.6M Agency Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Boynton Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The two Boynton Beach properties include the 328-unit Advenir at La Costa (pictured) and Advenir at Banyan Lake.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Berkadia has provided a $93.6 million loan on behalf of Advenir for the financing of Advenir at Banyan Lake and Advenir at La Costa, two multifamily communities located in Boynton Beach. Charles Foschini and Chris Apone of Berkadia originated the seven-year, fixed-rate Freddie loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term.

Advenir at Banyan Lake is a 268-unit community located at 1561 Stonehaven Drive with apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 900 to 1,290 square feet. Amenities at the development include a swimming pool, fitness center, BBQ grills, playground, racquetball courts, tennis courts and lakes.

Located at 4101 Mahogany Drive, Advenir at La Costa is a 328-unit property with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 784 to 1,116 square feet. Community amenities include two pools, a 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, outdoor lounge, lakeside jogging trail, cyber café and coffee bar, car care center and a fishing dock.

Both properties were built in 1986 and underwent value-add renovations after being acquired by Advenir in 2015.

