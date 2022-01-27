REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Multifamily Assets Totaling 901 Units

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Radius-at-Shadow-Creek-Pearland

Pictured is Radius at Shadow Creek, one of the properties in MLG Capital's portfolio that totals 350 units.

HOUSTON, PEARLAND AND CONROE, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of three multifamily properties totaling 901 units in the Houston area. Parkland at West Oaks totals 323 units and is located on the city’s west side. Radius at Shadow Creek comprises 350 units and is located in the southern suburb of Pearland, and West Creek consists of 228 units and is located in the northern suburb of Conroe. The properties are part of Wisconsin-based MLG Capital’s Southstar Sun Belt Multifamily Portfolio, which also includes a 214-unit community in Lake Worth, Florida. John Koeijmans and Austin Blankenship of Berkadia originated the financing.

