Berkadia Provides HUD Loan for Refinancing of 230-Unit Multifamily Asset in Austin

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Altair Tech Ridge in Austin totals 230 units. The property was built in 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided a HUD loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Altair Tech Ridge, a 230-unit apartment community in Austin. Built in 2019, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and an outdoor dining area. Chad Bedwell and Eli Gershenson of Berkadia originated the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based Galaxy Tech Ridge LLC.

