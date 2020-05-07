Berkadia Provides Permanent Financing for 260-Unit Multifamily Asset in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Wellington Park in Lewisville totals 260 units. The property was built in 2005.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae permanent financing for Wellington Park, a 260-unit multifamily asset in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Built in 2005, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a playground. Charles Christensen, Vincent Punzi and Lowell Takahashi of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed, California-based borrower.