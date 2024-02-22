Berkadia Secures $118.5M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has secured $118.5 million in financing for the construction of 52 at Park, a 300-unit affordable housing development located in Orlando. The financing includes a $73.5 million construction loan and $45 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Chris McGraw and Tim Leonhard of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Avenue Communities.

52 at Park will feature eight buildings comprising a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units reserved for households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, laundry room and a game room. The target delivery date was not disclosed.