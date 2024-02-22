Thursday, February 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Secures $118.5M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has secured $118.5 million in financing for the construction of 52 at Park, a 300-unit affordable housing development located in Orlando. The financing includes a $73.5 million construction loan and $45 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Chris McGraw and Tim Leonhard of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Avenue Communities.

52 at Park will feature eight buildings comprising a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units reserved for households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, laundry room and a game room. The target delivery date was not disclosed.

You may also like

Reports: Chick-fil-A Opens $100M Distribution Center in Hutchins,...

Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in...

Graphic Packaging to Sell Augusta Paperboard Manufacturing Plant...

LV Collective to Develop 299-Unit Student Housing Project...

Graham & Co. Sells Warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama...

Gulf States Negotiates Pelican Energy’s Corporate Relocation in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $41M Sale of Manhattan...

Northmarq Arranges $39.9M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Kennedy Funding Provides $2.7M Land Loan for Kansas...