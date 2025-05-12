Monday, May 12, 2025
Amberleigh Apartments in Fairfax, Va., comprises 752 units ranging from one- to three-bedroom floorplans.
Berkadia Secures $129M Refinancing for Amberleigh Apartments in Fairfax, Virginia

by John Nelson

FAIRFAX, VA. — Berkadia has secured $129 million for the refinancing of Amberleigh Apartments, a 752-unit multifamily community located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax. Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Natalie Hershey of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the locally based borrower, Redbrick LMD, which comprised a $113.8 million Freddie Mac loan and a $15.6 million preferred equity investment from an undisclosed source. 

Situated near the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station and adjacent to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Amberleigh Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 861 square feet to 1,523 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, sundeck, courtyard, swimming pool, clubhouse, conference room, playground and outdoor grilling stations and picnic areas.

