Berkadia Secures $148M in Refinancing for Town & Country Resort in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Berkadia has secured a $148 million loan for the refinancing of Town & Country Resort in San Diego. The borrower is a partnership between Lowe and Atlas Hotels.

Scott Hall and Aaron Lapping of Berkadia arranged the floating-rate loan through Värde Partners for the borrower.

Situated on 31 acres in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket, Town & Country Resort features 671 guest rooms, five food and beverage outlets, two resort pools, a water slide and more than 292,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. CoralTree Hospitality Group manages the resort.