Berkadia Secures $148M in Refinancing for Town & Country Resort in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Berkadia has secured a $148 million loan for the refinancing of Town & Country Resort in San Diego. The borrower is a partnership between Lowe and Atlas Hotels.
Scott Hall and Aaron Lapping of Berkadia arranged the floating-rate loan through Värde Partners for the borrower.
Situated on 31 acres in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket, Town & Country Resort features 671 guest rooms, five food and beverage outlets, two resort pools, a water slide and more than 292,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. CoralTree Hospitality Group manages the resort.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.