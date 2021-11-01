REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Secures $148M in Refinancing for Town & Country Resort in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Hospitality, Loans, Western

SAN DIEGO — Berkadia has secured a $148 million loan for the refinancing of Town & Country Resort in San Diego. The borrower is a partnership between Lowe and Atlas Hotels.

Scott Hall and Aaron Lapping of Berkadia arranged the floating-rate loan through Värde Partners for the borrower.

Situated on 31 acres in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket, Town & Country Resort features 671 guest rooms, five food and beverage outlets, two resort pools, a water slide and more than 292,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. CoralTree Hospitality Group manages the resort.

