Berkadia Secures $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Alturas Embry Hills Apartments in Doraville, Georgia

DORAVILLE, GA. — Berkadia has secured $18.5 million in acquisition financing for Alturas Embry Hills, a 140-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Doraville. Josh Finley of Berkadia’s Atlanta office originated the Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the buyer, New York-based Quad Property Group. The seller was Liquid Capital based out of New York. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments, 30-year amortization schedule and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. Upon acquiring the property, Quad Property Group plans to spend over $1 million on interior and exterior upgrades.

Located at 3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Road, Alturas Embry Hills was originally built in 1966. It has since been rebranded as Summit Embry Hills. The apartment complex underwent exterior renovations between 2018 to 2020 and features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property has access to nearby retail shops and is close to Interstate 285. The property is currently 97 percent occupied.