Berkadia Secures $19.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property Near Kansas City

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. — Berkadia has secured a $19.9 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Lakeview Crossing Townhomes in Blue Springs, about 20 miles east of Kansas City. Completed in March 2019 and located at 900 SE Tequesta Lane, Lakeview Crossing features floor plans ranging from one to four bedrooms. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, resident lounge and pool. Kevin Kozminske and John Schorgl of Berkadia secured the HUD 223(f) loan with a 35-year term and a fixed rate. Missouri-based Worcester Investments was the borrower.