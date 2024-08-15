Berkadia Secures $24.4M Agency Refinancing for River Walk Savannah Apartments

SAVANNAH, GA. — Berkadia has secured a $24.4 million loan for the refinancing of River Walk Savannah, a 220-unit apartment community located at 101 Saint George Blvd. in Savannah.

Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Hugo Hernandez of Berkadia arranged the Freddie Mac Loan on behalf of the borrower, Vantage Point Acquisitions, a real estate private equity firm. The loan features a five-year term and a fixed interest rate.

Built in 1988, River Walk Savannah features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubhouse, gated access, pickleball court, pet park, swimming pool and a fitness center.