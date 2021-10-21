Berkadia Secures $26.1M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Berkadia has secured financing for Winters Creek, a garden-style multifamily property in Atlanta. Andy Hill and Tyler Nowlin of Berkadia secured the $26.1 million in acquisition financing for the property on behalf of Western Wealth Capital. The five-year, non-recourse, adjustable-rate bridge loan, financed through Bridge Investment Group, features interest-only payments and future funding for planned capital improvements.

Winters Creek features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, courtyard and a tennis court. Located at 1600 Winters Creek Drive, Winters Creek is located close to Interstate 285. Winters Creek is near Assembly Yards, a redevelopment project on the site of the former General Motors plant in Doraville.