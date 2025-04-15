Berkadia Secures $31.5M Bridge Loan for Apartment Project in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Berkadia has secured a $31.5 million bridge loan on behalf of Midtown Capital to complete construction of The Astoria, a multifamily community in Salt Lake City. Slated for completion in third-quarter 2025, the 149-unit property is situated in the city’s Fairpark District.

Scott Wadler, Patrick Johnson, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matt Robbins of Berkadia secured the financing for the sponsor, a vertically integrated real estate development and management company with offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Fla., and Madrid, Spain.

New York-based lender RMWC provided the two-year, floating-rate loan to refinance the existing construction loan and fund the project’s completion.

Located at 11 N. 800 West, the seven-story Astoria will feature 372-square-foot micro units, 545-square-foot studios and one- and two-bedroom layouts up to 955 square feet each. The property is adjacent to the Jackson/Euclid light rail station, allowing for immediate access to SLC International Airport, the Delta Center and downtown Salt Lake City.