Berkadia Secures $36.2M Acquisition Loan for Miami Office Building

Cube WYNWD is located at 230 NW 24th St. in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami and features 90,000 square feet of office space, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail.

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $36.2 million loan for the acquisition of Cube WYNWD, an office building in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Located at 230 NW 24th St., the building comprises 90,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Scott Wadler of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between San Francisco-based Brick & Timber and Philadelphia-based Argosy Capital Partners. JP Morgan provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term.