Berkadia Secures $36.8M Refinancing for Pointe Grand Warner Robins Apartments in Central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — Berkadia has secured a $36.8 million loan for the refinancing of Pointe Grand Warner Robins, a recently completed, 288-unit apartment community located at 1601 Leverette Road in Warner Robins. Michael Weinberg and Wesley Moczul of Berkadia’s Orlando office arranged the two-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the developer and borrower, Hillpointe.

Situated about 20 miles south of Macon, Ga, the property comprises two-bedroom, 1,170-square-foot apartments across 10 three-story buildings. Amenities include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and a business center.

Hillpointe will use the financing to provide a return of equity to its fund and allow for more flexibility in placing permanent debt or selling the property.