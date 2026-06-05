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1201-Sycamore
1201 Sycamore is a 117,075-square-foot outpatient medical and community services facility located in Washington, D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood.
District of ColumbiaHealthcareLoansSoutheast

Berkadia Secures $37.6M C-PACE Loan for Outpatient Medical Facility in D.C.

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Berkadia has secured $37.6 million in C-PACE (Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy) financing for 1201 Sycamore, a trophy outpatient medical and community services facility located in Washington, D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood.

The 117,075-square-foot medical facility was completed in 2023 and is leased to firms including Whitman-Walker Health and Whitman-Walker Clinic.  J Street Cos. manages the property.

Brian Gould, Natalie Hershey, Patrick McGlohn, Patrick Cunningham and Hunter Wood of Berkadia arranged the 28-year loan through Nuveen Green Capital on behalf of the locally based borrowers, Redbrick LMD and Gragg Cardona Souadi. The financing supports the property’s energy efficiency, water conservation and resiliency components. DC Green Bank is the administrator of the DC PACE program.

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