Berkadia Secures $40.7M Loan for One Eleven Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has secured a $40.7 million loan for the recapitalization of One Eleven, a 30-story mixed-use tower located at 111 E. Washington St. in downtown Orlando. Charles Foschini, Chris Apone and Shannon Wilson of Berkadia’s South Florida office originated the five-year, interest-only loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Orlando Holdings LLC.

Built in 2008, One Eleven features a mix of 11,076 square feet of ground-floor retail space with outdoor patio seating, nine levels of parking, 152,360 square feet of office space and a 164-unit apartment component called Aspire. Commercial tenants include Ocean Bank, Daily Bread, Innovative Systems Group of Florida, McDonald Toole Wiggins PA, National Society of Leadership and Success, Atwell Engineers, Skanska and Huitt-Zollars Inc.

The residential and office portion have separate lobbies, and residential amenities include the highest rooftop pool deck in the city and an amenity level with a balcony, health club and fitness center.