Berkadia Secures $42.5M Loan for Skye at Hunter’s Creek Apartments in Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Berkadia has secured a $42.5 million loan for Skye at Hunter’s Creek, a 216-unit apartment community located at 1300 Santa Rosa Drive in the Central Florida city of Kissimmee.

Brad Williamson, Wesley Moczul, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Scott Wadler of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, ZMR Capital, a Tampa-based real estate investment firm. Nuveen Real Estate provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, which was underwritten with two one-year extension options, full-term interest only payments, a 68 percent loan-to-value ratio, an interest rate cap and flexible prepayment terms.

Built in 2015, Skye at Hunter’s Creek features newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a new resident clubhouse, resort‐style swimming pool, outdoor pavilion, fitness center, bark park, business center, detached garages, a playground and electric vehicle charging stations.