Berkadia Secures $43.5M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Property in Miami’s Design District

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $43.5 million loan to refinance a 112,896-square-foot mixed-use property located at 4141 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami’s Design District. Scott Wadler, Matthew Nihan and Michael Basinski of Berkadia’s Miami office secured the financing on behalf of Dacra, a local real estate owner-operator that owns more than 1 million square feet of space. LMF provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan. The property houses a combination of office and retail tenants, including B&B Italia, Design Within Reach, iHeart Media and MC Kitchen.