UPLAND, CALIF. — Berkadia has arranged $46.7 million in refinancing for Arbor Park Apartments in Upland. The seven-year loan features a 4.6 percent interest rate, full-term interest-only payments and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. Allan Freedman of Berkadia Los Angeles secured the loan for the borrower, California-based NNC Apartment Ventures. Located at 859 N. Mountain Ave., Arbor Park Apartments offers 260 garden-style residences.