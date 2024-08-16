Berkadia Secures $47.4M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Suburban DC

KENSINGTON, MD. — Berkadia has arranged a $47.4 million loan for the refinancing of Modena Reserve at Kensington, a 135-unit seniors housing community located in Kensington, a northern suburb of Washington, D.C. A debt fund provided the capital to the borrowers: Solera Senior Living, McCaffrey and an unnamed institutional investor.

Steve Muth and Austin Sacco of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare arranged the three-year, nonrecourse loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term. The loan will be used to refinance a maturing construction loan.

Modena Reserve at Kensington originally opened in late 2021, reaching a stabilized occupancy within 24 months.