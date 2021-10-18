Berkadia Secures $49.7M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

NORCROSS, GA. — Berkadia has secured approximately $49.7 million in debt and equity for the refinancing of The Carter @ 4250, a 300-unit apartment community in Norcross. The financing includes a $33.1 million Freddie Mac loan that Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based One Real Estate Investment (OREI). The 10-year, floating-rate loan includes five years of interest-only payments.

Addtionally, Chinmay Bhatt, Noam Franklin and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital secured $16.6 million in equity from MLG Capital to complete the capital stack for OREI.

Built in 1985, The Carter @ 4250 offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 707 square feet to 1,052 square feet. Units feature hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, carpeting, electronic thermostats, washer and dryer hookups and patio and balconies. Community amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center with free weights, playground, dog park, laundry center and a barbecue and picnic area. The property was 97.7 percent occupied at the time of financing.

Located at 4250 Jimmy Carter Blvd., The Carter @ 4250 is situated near Interstate 85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The property is also 21.8 miles from downtown Atlanta and 30.6 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.