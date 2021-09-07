REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Secures $51.2M Financing for Affordable Housing Acquisition, Redevelopment in Metro Atlanta

Riverwood Townhomes

Located at 681 Flint River Road, Riverwood Townhouses features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

JONESBORO, GA. — Berkadia has secured $51.2 million in financing for the redevelopment of Riverwood Townhouses, a 282-unit affordable housing development in Jonesboro, about 18.3 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Vitus, a national developer and owner of affordable housing, recently acquired the property for $30.5 million from an entity doing business as RWood Holdings LLC.

Tim Leonhard of Berkadia secured both $25.9 million in acquisition bridge financing and $25.3 million in permanent financing used to rehabilitate the property. The bridge loan had a 4.3 percent adjustable interest rate and was provided through Berkadia’s proprietary bridge lending platform. The permanent loan was provided through Freddie Mac’s affordable housing program.

Located at 681 Flint River Road, Riverwood Townhouses features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. All the units are rent restricted to 60 percent of area median income. Community amenities include a business center and computer lab, clubhouse, community room, playground and picnic area. The property will be undergoing interior and exterior renovations as part of the redevelopment.

