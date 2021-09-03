Berkadia Secures $51M Refinancing Loan for Office Portfolio in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Loans, Office, Southeast

Located at 1500 and 1525 Perimeter Parkway, Perimeter Center includes two mid-rise buildings built in 1987 and 1989.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Berkadia has secured a $51 million refinancing loan for a 670,890-square-foot office and flex portfolio in Huntsville. The three-property portfolio, which includes Perimeter Center, Progress Center and 110 Wynn, sits approximately six miles from downtown Huntsville and was 91 percent leased at the time of financing.

Located at 1500 and 1525 Perimeter Parkway, Perimeter Center includes two mid-rise buildings built in 1987 and 1989. The buildings total 234,146 square feet and are 87 percent leased to 41 tenants.

Situated at 6767 Old Madison Pike NW, Progress Center features five buildings totaling 221,259 square feet that were built in 1985, 1989 and 1992. The property is 86 percent leased to 34 tenants.

Lastly, 110 Wynn, formerly known as the DRS Building, was built in 1967 and later renovated in 2003 and 2021. The property includes two buildings totaling 215,485 square feet, and is 100 percent occupied by one tenant.

The properties are all located within Cummings Research Park, which is a science and technology park housing nearly 300 companies, 26,000 employees and 13,500 students. The property’s anchor tenants include Teledyne Brown Engineering, UAH, Lockheed Martin, Redstone Federal Credit Union and Calhoun Community College. The property is located about 11.2 miles from Huntsville International Airport and is situated close to both Interstates 565 and 72.

Charles Foschini and Christopher Apone of Berkadia secured financing on behalf of the owner, Triangle Capital Group, a New York City-based private real estate firm. The Chicago-based lender, Blue Vista Finance, provided a seven-year, fixed-rate loan with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.