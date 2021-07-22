Berkadia Secures $52M Refinancing for Pier 19 Residences & Marina in Miami

Pier 19 Residences & Marina is a 199-unit apartment community along Miami River.

MIAMI — Berkadia has secured a $52 million bridge loan to refinance Pier 19 Residences & Marina, a 199-unit apartment community along Miami River. Charles Foschini and Christopher Apone of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the sponsor, Neology Life Development Group, a Miami-based residential and commercial real estate firm.

LoanCore Capital originated the two-year, floating-rate loan with three 12-month extension options at a 72 percent loan-to-value ratio. Suzanne Amaducci-Adams and Alexandra Lehson of Bilzin Sumberg were the legal team representing the venture in the refinancing and initial financing.

Located at 1951 NW S River Drive, Pier 19 Residences & Marina is located 3.8 miles from downtown Miami and 4.9 miles from Miami International Airport. The property was originally built in 2011 as condominiums. In 2018, Neology purchased the 21-story property and invested more than $2 million to transform the property into a lifestyle-driven residential community.

Pier 19 offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 720 to over 1,200 square feet. Individual units feature granite countertops, marble and ceramic flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryer and balconies.

Community amenities include a marina with 10 slips, a pool deck with pool and hot tub, a dog park, fitness center and sauna room, riverfront clubroom and lounge, private theater suite, business center and access to the Miami Riverwalk pedestrian walkway.