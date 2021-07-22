REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Secures $52M Refinancing for Pier 19 Residences & Marina in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Pier 19

Pier 19 Residences & Marina is a 199-unit apartment community along Miami River.

MIAMI — Berkadia has secured a $52 million bridge loan to refinance Pier 19 Residences & Marina, a 199-unit apartment community along Miami River. Charles Foschini and Christopher Apone of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the sponsor, Neology Life Development Group, a Miami-based residential and commercial real estate firm.

LoanCore Capital originated the two-year, floating-rate loan with three 12-month extension options at a 72 percent loan-to-value ratio. Suzanne Amaducci-Adams and Alexandra Lehson of Bilzin Sumberg were the legal team representing the venture in the refinancing and initial financing.

Located at 1951 NW S River Drive, Pier 19 Residences & Marina is located 3.8 miles from downtown Miami and 4.9 miles from Miami International Airport. The property was originally built in 2011 as condominiums. In 2018, Neology purchased the 21-story property and invested more than $2 million to transform the property into a lifestyle-driven residential community.

Pier 19 offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 720 to over 1,200 square feet. Individual units feature granite countertops, marble and ceramic flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryer and balconies.

Community amenities include a marina with 10 slips, a pool deck with pool and hot tub, a dog park, fitness center and sauna room, riverfront clubroom and lounge, private theater suite, business center and access to the Miami Riverwalk pedestrian walkway.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail Conference 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews