Berkadia Secures $56.2M in Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — Berkadia has secured $56.2 million in construction financing for Gravity on 400, a 273-unit high-rise multifamily development in Norfolk. Amy Gay of Berkadia Richmond secured the construction financing on behalf of the borrower, Virginia-based Marathon Development Group. The HUD 221(d)(4) loan through the Green MIP Reduction program features a 40-year term and an 85 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Gravity on 400 will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The six-story apartment building will offer first-story garage parking and an elevator. Community amenities will include a fitness center, club room, courtyard with a swimming pool, grilling stations and fire pits.

Located at 400 Waterside Drive, Gravity on 400 will be situated off the Elizabeth River and near Interstate 264. Additionally, the property will be located approximately 0.3 miles from the MacArthur Square light rail station and next to the Waterside District, a mixed-use dining and entertainment hub with restaurants, live music and festivals.