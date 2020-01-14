Berkadia Secures $68.5M Acquisition Loan for New Multifamily Property Near Orlando

MAITLAND, FLA. — Berkadia has secured $68.5 million in acquisition financing for Town Trelago, a recently completed, 350-unit multifamily property in Maitland, a suburb seven miles north of Orlando. J. Tyler Blue, Ted Hermes, Nick Nicholson and Jonathan Pratt of Berkadia’s metro D.C. office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, McLean, Va.-based Kettler Inc. An unnamed life company provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan that features interest-only payments for half of the loan’s term. Located at 601 Trelago Way, Town Trelago features studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, game room, business center, clubhouse, assigned parking and an outdoor grilling area. Residents have nearby access to Interstate 4 and Lake Maitland.