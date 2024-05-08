Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Berkadia Secures $82.4M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Community in Clayton, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CLAYTON, MO. — Berkadia has secured an $82.4 million loan for the refinancing of Clarendale Clayton, a seniors housing community in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The property offers the full continuum of care in a resort-style environment. Austin Sacco of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare arranged the financing through a national bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Harrison Street, Ryan Cos. US Inc. and Life Care Services. The floating-rate loan features five years of interest-only payments.

