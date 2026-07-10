Berkadia Secures $85.4M Refinancing of Two Metro Orlando Multifamily Communities

ORLANDO AND DAVENPORT, FLA. — Berkadia has secured a combined $85.4 million for the refinancing of two Orlando-area multifamily communities. Matt Robbins, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler and Hugo Hernandez of Berkadia arranged the financing through Walton Street Capital on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings.

The first property, known as The Summit at MetroWest, is located at 6500 Metrowest Blvd., and features 280 multifamily apartments with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a swimming pool, game room, sun deck, golf course, a grilling and picnic area and a dog park, according to Apartments.com.

The second property, named The Legends at ChampionsGate, is situated at 8101 Champions Circle in Davenport and comprises 252 apartments in one- to four-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a clubhouse, business center, swimming pool, fitness center, playground, sun deck, cabana and grills.