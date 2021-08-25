Berkadia Secures $86M in Financing for Meridian at Braddock Station Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Berkadia has secured an $86 million loan to refinance Meridian at Braddock Station, a 480-unit multifamily property located in Alexandria. An undisclosed national life company provided the borrower with the 10-year, interest-only loan. J. Tyler Blue, Paul Wallace, Robbie Driscoll and Pat Cunningham of Berkadia arranged the financing.

Located at 1200 First St., Meridian at Braddock Station is a 16-story high-rise situated about 7.5 miles from Washington, D.C. The property is also 6.3 miles from Northern Virginia Community College and 7 miles from George Washington University.

Built in 2000, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with recently renovated units featuring wood plank flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as breakfast bars and glass enclosed sunrooms in select units. Community amenities include a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool and sundeck, clubroom with billiards, fitness center, courtyard lounge with barbecue grills and a dog park.