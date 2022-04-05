Berkadia Secures Acquisition Financing for 982-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

BRANDON, FLA. — Berkadia has secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for The Reserve at Brandon, a 982-unit apartment community in Brandon, about 12.9 miles from Tampa. Brad Williamson, Matt Robbins, Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Alan Dillman of Berkadia secured a loan on behalf of the borrower, Tampa-based ZMR Capital. MF1 provided a floating-rate bridge financing that is 80 percent loan-to-cost.

Built between 1991 and 2002, The Reserve at Brandon offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 705 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Unit features include stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, a breakfast bar, wood-style vinyl flooring in the common areas, walk-in closets and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, three pools with cabanas, playground, tropical landscaping, business center, coffee bar, tennis court, onsite management and 24-hour emergency management.

Located at 1918 Plantation Key Circle, the property is situated 21.1 miles from Tampa International Airport.